Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.07. Approximately 26,641,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 32,292,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,222 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 672.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 309,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

