Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. 140,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 436,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.73 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

