Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,395,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 50,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 133,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.33.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

