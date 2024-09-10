DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

DHT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 2,080,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,094. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DHT by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

