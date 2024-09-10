dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.59 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and $6,186.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00106468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 114% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99945729 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,301.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.