dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $9,255.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99945729 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,301.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

