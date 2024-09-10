Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.90

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 133078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,418,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

