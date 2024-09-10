Degen (DEGEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.45 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Degen has a market capitalization of $40.26 million and $7.45 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Degen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

