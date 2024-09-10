Decred 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Decred has a total market cap of $195.05 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $11.96 or 0.00020933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,849.14 or 0.39993625 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,309,689 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.