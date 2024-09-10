David C. Sims Buys 1,546 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $14,872.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,426 shares in the company, valued at $244,598.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

GRF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

