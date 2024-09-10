Daniel Crowley Purchases 352,407 Shares of AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley bought 352,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$159,287.96 ($106,191.98).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Daniel Crowley acquired 191,077 shares of AVADA Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$105,092.35 ($70,061.57).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About AVADA Group

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

