Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,273 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.52.
In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
