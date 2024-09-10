Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $52.97 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

