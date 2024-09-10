Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $385.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,751,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414,729 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 2.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $385,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 64.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 238.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 83,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

