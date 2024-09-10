Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 9.98% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

