Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 78.1% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.