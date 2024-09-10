Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 87,971 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

