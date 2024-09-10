Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

