Dai Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $60.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

