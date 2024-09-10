Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Up 2.6%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

