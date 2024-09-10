Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.98

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.96, with a volume of 1633540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.