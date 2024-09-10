Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.59

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 11347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.
Croda International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.