Craig Hallum Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $35.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $25.72 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zeta Global by 30.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

