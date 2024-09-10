Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.43% of Focus Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

