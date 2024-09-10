Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in IX Acquisition by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 244,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX Acquisition stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

