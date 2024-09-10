Cowen AND Company LLC Has $230,000 Position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.37% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

See Also

