Cowen AND Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $847.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

