Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $915.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $910.00 to $915.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $842.77.

NASDAQ COST opened at $896.49 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.88. The company has a market capitalization of $397.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $88,419,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

