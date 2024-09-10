CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

