Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Down 5.8%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 368,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 445,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 230,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

