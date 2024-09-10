Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

CSW.A stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$12.20 and a twelve month high of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The company has a market cap of C$324.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.25.

In other news, Director Pamela Laycock purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,050.00. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

