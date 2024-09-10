Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Stuart Irving Buys 127,357 Shares

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Irving acquired 127,357 shares of Computershare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$28.21 ($18.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,592,740.97 ($2,395,160.65).

Computershare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Computershare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

