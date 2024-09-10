Comparing Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -94.57% -79.92% -58.34% Emerald 0.25% 3.53% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future FinTech Group and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Emerald has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $34.87 million 0.18 -$33.65 million N/A N/A Emerald $382.80 million 3.46 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -8.67

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Summary

Emerald beats Future FinTech Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

