Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 5.9%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.24. 565,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,831,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.