Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Performance
LON:CFX opened at GBX 864 ($11.30) on Tuesday. Colefax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644 ($8.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 917 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 869.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 822.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.22 million, a P/E ratio of 977.27 and a beta of 0.20.
Colefax Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colefax Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Make Good Short-Squeeze Candidates
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.