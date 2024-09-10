Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 259,710 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.91% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $84,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

