Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

