Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,754 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

