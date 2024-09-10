Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.