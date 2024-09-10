Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $204.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

