Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE YUM opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

