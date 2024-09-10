Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

