Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $13.43 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $228,212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,615,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

PG stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.15. The company has a market capitalization of $417.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

