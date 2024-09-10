Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

