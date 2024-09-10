Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,819 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,441 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.