Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 196,223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 184,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of UTF opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
