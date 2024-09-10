Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $340.1-$353.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.40 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.05 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

