Clorox’s (CLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Clorox to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.50.

Clorox stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $166.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

