Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after buying an additional 533,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

CVS opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

