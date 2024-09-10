Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,739,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

